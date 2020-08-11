Granby’s Adam Gray wins two in a row in the Late Models at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Granby’s Adam Gray went back-to-back and won the 30 lap Late Model race Saturday evening at Stafford Motor Speedway. Palmer’s Duane Provost took the lead at the start of the event.

The first caution of the event came out on lap 4 when Marc Curtis started to fall off the pace and came to stop at turn 4. Provost took the lead on the restart. East Longmeadow’s Tom Fearn would head into third place and Gray would follow into fourth place. Fearn took second place from Jordan Hadley at lap 7 with Gray moving into third.

Gray took second from Fearn on lap 13 and four laps later would pass Provost in turn 4 for the lead. Hatfield’s Tyler Leary took second from Fearn with nine laps remaining. The caution would come out as Paul Varricchio, Jr stopped near pit road on lap 21. Gray led on the restart as Leary would be in second. The caution would return on lap 22 as Jordan Hadley spun on the backstretch.

On the restart, Wayne Coury, Jr was racing in third and would try a three-wide pass for the lead in turn 3. Coury made contact with Leary and Leary went spinning as other cars would be involved with the caution coming back out. Coury, Jr would be sent to the rear of the field for contact with Leary.

On the restart, Paul Arute spun in turn 1 bringing the caution back out. Gray would resume the lead on the next restart. Tom Fearn moved into second. Provost would be in third and East Longmeadow’s Ryan Fearn moved into the top five. Darrell Keane brought out another caution as he spun on the frontstretch with seven laps remaining.

Gray took the lead on the final restart and would hold off Tom Fearn for his second win of the 2020 season. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in second. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in third. Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fifth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 12th.

Steven Chapman took down the win in the 20 lap SK Lights race. Andrew Les out of Palmer finished in ninth. Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow finished in 10th. Todd Douillard out of Palmer finished in 18th.