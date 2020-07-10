Granby’s Nate Wenzel, Deerfield’s Ben Byrne winners at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Granby’s Nathan Wenzel and Deerfield’s Ben Byrne took down the wins in their divisions on Sunday afternoon at Monadnock Speedway.

Wenzel won the 25 lap Mini Stock feature. He passed Louie Maher for the lead and never looked back, Maher finished in second. Shelby Avery out Bernardston finished in third. Kevin McKnight out of Orange finished in ninth. Jeff Asselin out of Granby finished in 12th. Jake Puchalski out of Sunderland finished in 13th.

Ben Byrne out of Deerfield dominated in the 50 lap NHSTRA Modified feature. Byrne led every lap out of the event. Todd Patnode finished in second and Brian Robie finished in third. Kevin Pittsinger out of Williamsburg finished in 11th. Chicopee native Kimmy Rivet finished in 12th. Eric LeClair out of Easthampton finished in 16th. Andy Major out of Wales finished in 18th and Brian Chapin out of Palmer finished in 19th

Jarret Curtis took down the win in the 25 lap Street Stock feature. David Greenslit finished in second and Chase Curtis finished in third. Chris Buffone out of Belchertown finished in sixth. Ed Lofland out of Granby finished in seventh. Tim Wenzel out of Holyoke finished in eighth. Michael Radzuik out of Erving finished in ninth and Paul Barnard out of Montague finished in 10th.

Duane Noll took down the win in the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series.

Monadnock will return to action this Saturday as it will be the NHSTRA Battle of The Belt for the Street Stocks. Race time will begin at 6 p.m.