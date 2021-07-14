Granby’s Nathan Wenzel wins the Street Stock race at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP)- Granby’s Nathan Wenzel took down the win in the 25 lap Street Stock race on Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway.

It was Wenzel’s first win in the Street Stock division as he took the lead on lap 10 from Hillary Renaud and never looked back as he took down the win. Nathan’s brother Tim Wenzel out of Holyoke finished in second. Christopher Buffone out of Belchertown finished in third. Scott Zielinski out of Erving finished in eighth. Nathaniel Nunez out of Westfield finished in 10th and Greg Williams out of Montague finished in 11th.

Todd Patnode took the lead from Hatfield’s Tyler Leary on lap 17 and went onto win the 40 lap NHSTRA Modified race. Leary finished in second. Ben Byrne out of Deerfield finished in fourth. Brian Chapin out of Palmer finished in 10th and Eric LeClair out of Easthampton finished in 11th.

Emerson Cayer took down the win in the 50 lap NHSTRA Battle Of The Belt Mini Stock race. Kevin McKnight out of Orange finished in 10th. Jake Puchalski out of Sunderland finished in 13th. Jeff Heath finished in 16th.

Nick Houle out of Granby won the 40 lap Pure Stocks race. James Zellman out of Greenfield finished in seventh. J.D. Stockwell out of Turners Falls finished in eighth. Cory Lofland out of Granby finished in 12th.

Camryn Curtis won the 25 lap Late Model Sportsman race. Justin Littlewood out of Orange finished in second and his brother Cole finished in fourth. Daniel Comeau out of Monson finished in seventh.

Justin Harris took down the win in the Northeast Classic Lites race. Edward Petruskevicius won the Young Guns race.

Monadnock Speedway will be off this upcoming weekend. The track will return to Saturday night racing on Saturday, July 24.