Granite State Legends Cars to begin their 2021 season this weekend at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- The Granite State Legends Cars will begin their 2021 season this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. They will race on three different layouts of the road course at NHMS. Granite State Legends Car supervisor Kelsie Leonard talked to 22News about the 2021 season.

“We wanted to strictly put it on the road course and when we went to ovals, we weren’t racing here anymore. We were going to other tracks so we’re gonna try to make the road course a bigger and better season. We’re doing three road course tracks this year and that’s gonna be pretty exciting,” Leonard said.

The three layouts of the road course will feature the full road course that will be 1.6 miles along with the 0.95-mile inner road course and the new one-mile outer road course, The drivers that have raced in the Granite State Legends Cars division will not have any experience on the new outer road course as it’s brand new this season.

The feedback from the competitors has been very exciting especially for the new outer road course.

“There is a lot of competition between the other two (road courses) but they’re not gonna know who’s going to be the top dog for the outer road course as they kind of would for the road course and the inner road course,” Leonard said.

The Granite State Legends Car dealership is located on the property at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. There have been people who have updated their equipment for the 2021 season. Leonard has sold two cars during the offseason but also said it has been hard to get some parts due to COVID-19 where a lot of stuff has been back-ordered that includes fenders and fiberglass for the cars.

“It’s going to be a tough year for them with that stuff. We’re gonna let them run with mix-match parts until they come in,” Leonard said.

Leonard said the shop has been steady as she has been very busy the shop with putting parts out with people wanting new motors as people were unsure how last year was gonna go.

There is a tentative plan for 15 races. The races for Saturday, April 24 and, Sunday, April 25 will be postponed. A date is planned for later in the year to make those two races up on the schedule.

“We’re trying to get as many races as we can. We know our racers love to be here with us,” Leonard said.

The 2021 season will begin this Saturday for the Granite State Legends Cars on the inner 0.95-mile road course. The pit area will open at 7:00 a.m. They will have a 20-minute practice session from 8:00 a.m. until 8:20 a.m. followed by qualifying at 8:30 a.m. The 20 lap race will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m.