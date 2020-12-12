Granite State Pro Stock Series releases 2021 schedule

WALPOLE, NH (WWLP) – The Granite State Pro Stock Series released their 2021 schedule on Thursday evening that will feature 15 races next season.

“We’re thrilled with the way our schedule came together for the 2021 season,” Mike Parks, president of the Granite State Pro Stock Series, said in a news release. “We always strive to get 14-16 races and we were able to accomplish it again. We think our competitors and fans will enjoy it.”

The 2021 season will begin with the inaugural visit to the Stafford Motor Speedway as part of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler weekend where the race will be held on Saturday, April 24 for 75 laps. Other divisions that will be racing that day will be the SK Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Late Models, and the Street Stocks.

“To say we are thrilled to finally bring the Granite State Pro Stock Series to Stafford would be an understatement,” Parks said. “This will be the icing on the cake to kick-off the Greatest Race in the History of the Spring, the annual NAPA Spring Sizzler. It’s going to be an amazing event for our series and the track both.”

The series will then head to Monadnock Speedway on Sunday, May 2 as part of the Spring Dash 2021 season-opener for a 100 lap race along with the NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsman, NELCAR Legends, and The Enduro Series.

The program will begin at 2:00 p.m. The series will also make another appearance at the Southern New Hampshire quarter-mile oval on Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 4.

The series will make two trips to the state of Maine at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway located in Scarborough on Saturday, June 12, and Saturday, August 14. Andy Cusack is the Track Promoter at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway and issued the following statement to 22News about the series returning to Beech Ridge.

“My staff and I were very favorably impressed with the Granite State Pro Stock Series after our inaugural event last season. They match the Beech Ridge style – they’re very organized, professional, cooperative and they deliver a solid car count of quality drivers. Our Beech Ridge teams are hard to beat on their home track and are some of the best Pro Series teams around, so watching the strong showing of the tour teams amongst our own was impressive and made for one of the best tour races at Beech Ridge in our memories. Last year’s race gave our teams a chance to feel out the Granite State teams and structure, and because of that positive experience, I expect more of our teams will pick up a tour race with them at other tracks on their off-weekends. That’s good for Pro Stock racing throughout the northeast. The Granite State series is the only Pro Stock touring series that is reaching across this region at the largest number of different speedways, so that provides teams with more experience from the challenges of different courses, which helps them to further their careers if they choose to. Our drivers enjoyed racing with the Granite State series so much that it was an easy decision to add a second event. They all told us that this was overwhelmingly their best touring series experience.” Andy Cusack, Track Promoter at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway

Star Speedway will have the Granite State Pro Stock Series twice in 2021 with the first event on Saturday, May 8 and the Star Classic weekend on Friday, September 17. Both races will be 100 laps.

They will head to Lee USA Speedway twice in 2021 with the first event being held on Friday, July 2 and, then the Oktoberfest weekend that will be held on Sunday, October 3.

Riverside Speedway will have the series on Saturday, June 19. Hudson International Speedway will host the Granite State Pro Stock Series on Sunday, July 11.

There is one race that is still to be determined for Saturday, July 24 as details are still being worked out and will be released at a later date.

Claremont Motorsports Park will have the Granite State Pro Stock Series for three races in 2021 with the first race being held on Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday, May 30.

The second event will be the $10,000 to win 100 lap event on Saturday, July 31 and the third event will be the 2021 season finale as part of the Fall Challenge weekend on Saturday, October 16.