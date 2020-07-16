Greenslit makes it two in a row in the NHSTRA Battle of The Belt Street Stocks at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP)- Dave Greenslit made it two wins in a row as he won this past Saturday night in the 50 lap NHSTRA Battle of The Belt Street Stock Feature.

Greenslit won the first one at Hudson Speedway in Hudson, NH on June 28. Greenslit took the lead on the first lap and never looked back as he won to win the event. He talked about the win to 22News.

“The car was unreal. My crew hit the setup big time. Last 10 laps, my rear breaks were starting to fade. I had to drive it real easy getting in. I think from what I told we had a big lead. It’s just great racing. All these guys that have finished up with me, they’re awesome. It’s just a blast,” Greenslit said.

Tommy O’Sullivan out of Wilbraham finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News.

“I am pretty happy. Debut for this thing. Really don’t know what to adjust onto it yet. Hopefully, we will be better next time. It was a good run. It’s all in one piece,” O’Sullivan said.

Chris Buffone out of Belchertown finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News.

“It was a long 50 laps. I was hanging on the whole time. It was great to race with Chase Curtis and my uncle Tom (O’Sullivan) of course, Dave Greenslit. It’s always fun to race with those guys. It was a great race I had a lot of fun,” Buffone said.

Chase Curtis finished in fourth and Jarret Curtis finished in fifth.

Tim Wenzel out of Holyoke finished in seventh. He talked about his race to 22News.

“It was a good race. We started in the middle of the pack. Just got through the first couple of cautions and spin-outs in front of us. You just kind of ride and save tires. I am happy it’s in one piece. It was a fun race. It was hot. It’s great that Monadnock puts stuff on like this. We will be back next week,” Tim Wenzel said.

Nate Wenzel out of Granby finished in eighth. He talked about his race to 22News.

“It was fun. I kind of just rode around. Learned a lot and I brought it back in one piece so I can’t complain,” Nate Wenzel said.

Mike Radzuik out of Erving finished the race in ninth. Ed Lofland out of Granby finished the race in 11th and Paul Barnard out of Montague finished the race in 14th.

The next NHSTRA Battle of The Belt race will be held at Lee USA Speedway on Friday, August 14. Monadnock Speedway will be back in action on Saturday.