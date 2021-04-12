Griffith continues the momentum, wins the PASS race at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Derek Griffith continued the momentum on Saturday afternoon as he took down the win in the 75 lap PASS North Super Late Model season opener at the 47th annual Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Griffith started second and passed Ben Rowe at the start of the race. The only caution of the event came out at lap 3. On the restart, Griffith would just dominate and lead the rest of the way to continue the winning streak. Griffith won last weekend in the Easter Bunny 150 races that were held last Friday and Saturday at Hickory Speedway in Hickory, NC in the PASS National Super Late Model races.

Eddie MacDonald would finish in second. Gabe Brown would finish in third. Ben Rowe would finish in fourth and Rowland Robinson, JR would round out the top five. Sixth through tenth were DJ Shaw, Johnny Clark, Cory Casagrande, Mike Scorzelli, and Dan Winter.

Keith Rocco and Mike Christopher, JR battled it out for the lead during the 30 lap Sunoco Modified race as they would both swap the lead six times. Rocco would end up winning the event. Christopher, JR finished in second.

Bobby Santos took down the win in the 25 lap NEMA Lites race. Paul Newcomb took down the win in the Street Stock Open. Chris Buffone out of Belchertown would finish in 18th place. Jared Roy won the Mini Stock race and Gerard Giordano, JR took down the win in the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series.

The PASS North Super Late Models next event will be the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this upcoming weekend on Friday and Saturday along with the ACT Tour Late Models, Tour Type Modifieds, North East Mini Stock Tour, Street Stock Open, and the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series.