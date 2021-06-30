Hatfield’s Tyler Leary goes back to back in the NHSTRA Modifieds at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Hatfield’s Tyler Leary dominated the 40 lap NHSTRA Modified race at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday night as he went back-to-back as he scored his first win in the NHSTRA Modifieds last Saturday.

The NHSTRA Modifieds usually have qualifying heat races but time trialed on Saturday as Leary set fast time and led every lap during the 40 lap race. The race went caution-free. Leary talked to 22News about the win.

“Oh man, it wasn’t sweet enough going back-to-back with a car that just feels absolutely unstoppable right now. It’s just really amazing. I gotta thank my dad. He’s the backbone of this whole operation. He’s the car owner so couldn’t do it without him. My awesome crew, these guys show up every week determined. Just put good mojo in my head. Keep me motivated and don’t let me get down on myself. Couldn’t do without them,” Leary said.

Orange’s Justin Littlewood won the 25 lap Late Model Sportsman race. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in sixth. Cole Littlewood out of Orange finished in seventh and Daniel Comeau out of Monson finished in 10th.

Gordon Farnum, Jr took down the win in the 25 lap Mini Stock race. Kevin Cormier out of Agawam finished in fourth. Jake Puchalski out of Sunderland finished in sixth. Kevin McKnight out of Orange finished in seventh. Jeff Heath out of Chicopee finished in eighth and Jeff Asselin out of Granby finished in 14th.

Greenfield’s James Zellman won the 25 lap Pure Stocks feature. J.D. Stockwell out of Turners Falls finished in second. Cory Lofland out of Granby finished in third. Damien Houle out of Belchertown finished in ninth and Nick Houle out of Granby finished in 10th.

Ed Petruskevicius took down the win in the Young Guns feature. Dominick Stafford out of Millers Falls finished in fifth.

Monadnock Speedway will return to action this Saturday night for the Firecracker 100 NHSTRA Modified race along with the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series and the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Divisions. Race time begins at 5:00 p.m.