Hatfield’s Tyler Leary wins 50 lap Late Model race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Hatfield’s Tyler Leary took down the win in the 50 lap Late Model race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Leary took the lead on lap 21. He got into a comfortable lead but as the caution came out with six laps remaining for a flat tire by Michael Bennett. Leary and East Longmeadow’s Ryan Fearn would battle for the lead on the restart.

Both drivers were racing side by side as Fearn took the lead with five laps remaining. Leary and Fearn would be side by side again with four laps remaining. Leary and Fearn would be racing into turn 1 where Fearn got loose and Leary was able to make the pass with three laps remaining and go and win his first Late Model race of 2020. He talked about the win to 22News.

“To come out here and win in the Late Model tonight and have an eighth-place finish in the SK. I couldn’t do it without all the people that help these cars go on the track. I gotta thank BFR Chassis for really hooking up this Late Model this year. Car has been fast and I have no complaints as a driver. We just haven’t had lady luck on our side. We had a fast piece tonight and it showed. I was really hungry for that win. To capture this 50 lapper was pretty huge for my team. Helps boost some morale. Hopefully, we can find ourselves in that same spot before the year is out,” Leary said.

Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in second. He talked about his finish to 22News.

“I have got just of a big smile on my face right now as I would’ve won the thing. That was some of the best racing I’ve ever had. These guys gave me a great car,” Fearn said.

Al Saunders finished in third and Tom Fearn ut of East Longmeadow finished in fourth. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in sixth. Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 16th and Adam Gray out of Granby finished in 18th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night for the TC 13 Shootout.