WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Hatfield’s Tyler Leary dominated the 30 lap NHSTRA Modified race on Saturday night at the Monadnock Speedway. Leary set fast time in time trials and led every lap holding off Deerfield’s Ben Byrne.

Russ Hersey would finish the race in third after passing Granby’s Nathan Wenzel in the closing laps of the 30 lap race. Wenzel would finish in fourth.

Keith Johnson would win for the first time in the 25 lap Street Stock race. He would hold off Holyoke’s Tim Wenzel for the win as Wenzel tried to pass Johnson but could not get around lap traffic in the 25 lap race. Wenzel ended up finishing in second. Scott Zilinski out of Erving finished in third.

Gordon Farnum, Jr took the lead in the early laps of the 25 lap Mini Stock race. Granby’s Jeff Asselin tried to catch Farnum in the final laps of race but Farnum, Jr would win the race. Asselin would finish in second. Nick Houle out of Granby would finish in third and Jeff Heath out of Chicopee finished in fourth.

Jaret Curtis won the 25 lap Late Model Sportsman race. Cole Littlewood out of Orange finished in third while his brother Justin finished in sixth and Daniel Comeau out of Monson finished in ninth.

Kyle Robinson Newell won the 25 lap Pure Stocks race. James Zellman out of Greenfield finished in sixth. Zachary Zilinski out of Gill finished in eighth and J.D. Stockwell out of Turners Falls finished in ninth.

Colton Martin won the 15 lap Young Guns race.

Monadnock Speedway will be back in action this Saturday night.