Hatfield’s Tyler Leary wins NHSTRA Modified race at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Hatfield’s Tyler Leary had a busy weekend where he raced in two divisions Friday night at Stafford Speedway in the SK Modifieds and in the Late Models. On Saturday, he headed to Monadnock Speedway and won his first ever NHSTRA Modified win in the 40 lap race.

Todd Patnode and T.J. Bleau were battling it out for the lead as Bleau made contact with Patnode and Patnode spun with 10 laps remaining. Bleau was sent to the rear of the field for the contact with Patnode. Leary would take over the race lead as he would hold off Deerfield’s Ben Byrne on the final restart. Cory Plummer got by Byrne in the closing laps of the 40 lap event. Leary was able to go on and win his first ever NHSTRA Modified event.

Ben Byrne out of Deerfield finished in third. Chicopee native Kimmy Rivet finished in fifth. Brian Chapin out of Palmer finished in eighth and Eric LeClair out of Easthampton finished in 10th.

Louie Maher took down the win in the 25 lap Mini Stock race. Kevin Cormier out of Agawam finished in third. Jeff Asselin out of Granby finished in sixth. Mike Douglas out of Northfield finished in seventh. Kevin McKnight out of Orange finished in eighth. Jeff Heath out of Chicopee finished in ninth and Jake Puchalski out of Sunderland finished in 12th.

Granby’s Nicholas Houle took down the win in the 25 lap Pure Stocks feature. Cory Lofland out of Granby finished in third. J.D. Stockwell out of Turners Falls finished in fifth and James Zellman out of Greenfield finished in seventh.

Edward Petruskevicius took down the win in the Young Guns feature. Dominick Stafford out of Millers Falls finished in third.

John Thibodeau won the 25 lap Six Shooters race.

Monadnock Speedway will be back in action this Saturday as the ISMA Supermodifieds will visit the Southern New Hampshire quarter-mile oval.