Hebert wins ACT Tour race at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Jimmy Hebert won the 50 lap ACT Tour race as part of the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

D.J. Shaw originally won the event but was disqualified in post-race inspection for an illegal carburetor. Hebert talked about the win with 22News.

“It felt great. It was kind of an odd situation to get one. Regardless we can check it off the list. This place we’ve had a lot of bad luck over the years. We’ve figured out but every way to lose it. It seemed odd to have something fall our way for once there. Will take it.” Hebert said.

Hebert was all the way back to White River Junction, VT when one of his crew members saw online that Hebert had won the event and called him and then he got a text from an ACT official explaining what had happened. For Hebert, it was hard because he’s good friends with D.J. Shaw and his father Dale. They also built Hebert’s race car.

“If it’s somebody you don’t like, it would be a lot easier but me and them guys, you kind of felt bad. I don’t think they knew something was wrong with it until it was too late.” Hebert said.

Tom Carey III out of Warwick finished in second. The next event for the ACT Tour will be at Thunder Road Speedbowl on Sunday, May 2.