Helliwell, Jr dominates in the ACT 75 at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Wayne Helliwell, Jr took the lead from Bryan Kruczek on lap 42 and led the final 33 laps to win the ACT 75 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. It was his 14th win on the American Canadian Tour. Helliwell, Jr also took down the win at NHMS in the ACT Invitational back in 2014. He talked about the win to 22News.

“This one is as equally special. This was one we didn’t plan on making as the season has kind of unfolded. They brought the race back up Bruce (Bernhardt) and I had talked about it. It was definitely something we put back on the schedule. We were able to get this new AR body mounted up on the car. We sure ruffled some feathers with this thing and then to have a performance like that. That second set of tires. The car was dead on,” Helliwell, Jr said.

Wayne Helliwell Jr. (#27NH) makes the winning pass on Bryan Kruczek (#19NH). (Alan Ward photo)

Jimmy Hebert finished the race in second. He talked about his race to 22News

“We were kind of quiet the whole race. Kind of quiet all weekend actually. We fought the car yesterday. We were extremely tight. Heat race we got extremely good. We made some changes for the conditions. Second set of tires we knew were matched up better. Ended up being a little tight at the end. Slowly snuck up our way through. Another good points day,” Hebert said.

Bryan Kruczek finished the race in third. He talked about his race to 22News

“It’s always good to race in front of your home state. and put on a show like that. Lead some laps today too. That was also pretty good,” Kruczek said.

New Salem’s Tom Carey, III finished in fourth. He talked about his race to 22News

“It’s been a rough year. We’ve been kind of tired these last couple of races but it was fun. We had a good race. We needed that as a team not just me. We were really bad in practice. Put a whole new setup in the car. Worked out butts off. Whole nine yards. Everyone is having tire issues. We ended up blistering the first set. Kind of lost ground in the first segment. Bolted on a set that wasn’t as good. They ended up coming in and we were pretty quick at the end,” Carey, III said.

The American Canadian Tour Late Model teams will get ready for the 58th annual Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Vermont Savings Bank on Saturday and Sunday, October 3 and 4. Saturday will be Booth Bros/H.P. Hood qualifying day and the three 50 lap segments of the Milk Bowl will take place on Sunday. The Pro All Star Series Super Late Models along with the PASS Mods, Northeast Mini Stock Tour, and Honey Badger Street Stocks will kick off the weekend on Friday, October 2 that will be part of an eight-division weekend.