Hodgdon wins SK Lights race and championship at Stafford

Teddy Hodgdon in victory lane as he won the SK Lights race and championship Matthew Wiernasz Photo

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Teddy Hodgdon took down the win and the SK Lights championship at NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final weekend on Sunday afternoon at Stafford Motor Speedway.

The first caution would come out on the opening lap of the event involving several cars in turn three. Norm Sears would lead on the restart as Joey Ferringo took the lead from Sears on lap two. Hodgdon was almost in an incident on lap eight as Bob Charland spun but was able to avoid it.

Ferringo would lead on the restart. Hodgdon would be up to fourth place on lap 11. Three laps later he would pass Sami Anderson for third.

The caution came back out with five laps remaining as Steven Chapman spun in turn two collecting Noah Korner.

Alina Bryden’s car came to a stop. Ferringo led on the restart as Bakaj and Hodgdon were battling for second.

Fans got to see a Green-White-Checkered finish. Hodgdon made his move for the lead into turn three and passed Ferringo for the race win and the championship. West Springfield’s Alina Bryden finished in 12th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action for the 2020 season with the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler coming in April.