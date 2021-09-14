Holyoke’s Tim Wenzel returns to victory lane at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Tim Wenzel out of Holyoke took down the win in the 25 lap Street Stock race. Wenzel took the lead at lap 18 to earn his third win of the season at the Southern New Hampshire quarter-mile oval. Nate Wenzel out of Granby finished in fourth. Chris Buffone out of Belchertown finished in sixth. Scott Zilinski out of Erving finished in eighth and Nate Nunez out of Westfield finished in 12th

Trevor Bleau took down the win in the 35 lap NHSTRA Modified race. Brian Chapin out of Palmer finished in sixth. Chicopee native Kimmy Rivet finished in eighth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in ninth. Dave Salzarulo out of Monson finished in 12th and Eric LeClair out of Easthampton finished in 14th.

Haydon Grenier took down the win in the 25 lap Mini Stock race. Jake Puchalski out of Sunderland finished in fourth. Jeff Asselin out of Granby finished in fifth. Jeff Heath out of Chicopee finished in seventh.

Nick Houle won his eighth race of the season in the Pure Stocks. JD Stockwell out of Turners Falls finished in second. James Zellman out of Greenfield finished in seventh and Cory Lofland out of Granby finished in 16th.

Teagan Edson won the Young Guns race. Zack Zilinski out of Gill finished in second and Dominick Stafford out of Millers Falls finished in fifth.

Monadnock Speedway will wrap up its 2021 season this Saturday with the Whitcomb 125 presented by Milton CAT. Race time will begin at 2:00 p.m. The rain date for the event will be on Sunday.