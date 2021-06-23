Holyoke’s Tim Wenzel wins Teddy Bear Pools & Spa 50 lap Street Stock race at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP)- Holyoke’s Tim Wenzel took down the win in the Teddy Bear Pools and Spa Street Stock 50 lap race on Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway. It was Wenzel’s second win in a row in the Street Stock division.

Belchertown’s Chris Buffone took the lead from Kenny Thompson on lap 12. There would be a caution on lap 17. Tim Wenzel took the lead from Buffone on lap 20. Tim’s younger brother Nate Wenzel would try to catch his older brother throughout the closing laps of the event but Tim was able to hold off his younger brother Nate and win the 50 lap event.

Tim Wenzel talked about the win to 22News, “It’s a good win. 50 laps in these cars is a long time here. It feels good to beat some of the best and take home some of the cash.”

Nate Wenzel out of Granby finished in second and talked about his race to 22News

“Just started in the back. Just slowly worked our way up. I tried to save as much tire as I could. Tim was running out of tire at the end. I still had a little more. I just couldn’t get by him,” Nate said.

Tim Wenzel told 22News about racing with his brother Nate and if his brother had caught him to battle it out for the win.

“It probably would’ve been fun. We don’t want to fix all the bodywork every week either on these cars. He got in there. He was there. Luckily he didn’t get there and I got out on top again,” Tim said.

Chris Buffone out of Belchertown finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News.

“I started seventh. Made my way to the front pretty quick. Was honestly just riding and that caution came out for a slow spinner. I don’t know what happened. Just went away. I don’t know if the tires cooled down or shrunk. I was maintaining with the two Wenzel boys. They had me beat. They did a great job. It was good racing,” Buffone said.

Tommy O’Sullivan out of Wilbraham finished in fourth. Paul Smith out of Athol finished in seventh and Greg Williams out of Montague finished in 10th.

Monadnock Speedway will be back in action this Saturday as the ISMA Supermodifieds will be at the Southern New Hampshire quarter-mile oval.