Hometown driver Joey Polewarczyk, Jr takes down GSPSS race at Hudson

HUDSON, NH (WWLP) – Joey Polewarczyk, Jr took down the win in the 100 lap Granite State Pro Stock Series event on Sunday night at Hudson International Speedway. Polewarczyk, Jr worked his way to the front. After 40 laps, he took the lead and never looked back.

Polewarczyk, Jr talked about his win to 22News, “Hometown doesn’t get any closer. It was just unbelievable. It just drove good. We got the feel I was looking for in practice. We drew the worst redraw we can draw. Worked our way up through there. The car just kept me maintained. Everything came together and my team gave me a great car.”

Devin O’Connell out of Madison, CT finished in second and Joey Doiron out of Berwick, ME finished in third.

Springfield’s Mike O’Sullivan finished in fifth and Agawam’s Tommy Rosati finished in 12th. The next event for the Granite State Pro Stock Series will be the JBH 150 at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday night, August 17.