Hudson Heroes Youth Division will make their first debut

HUDSON, NH (WWLP) – The Hudson Heroes Youth Division will make its debut at Hudson International Speedway for the 2021 season.

The division will be a part of a development program at the track for drivers beginning at eight years old to twelve years old. Track owner Ben Bosowski along with Mike Marshall and Dennis O’Brien will be a part of the program.

“I look at it as we have to grow new people into the sport. We thought it was a good idea to start a youth division to train people how to drive cleanly and drive correctly. When Mike and I came up with this idea. We thought it would be perfect for Hudson because Hudson is one of the smallest facilities in New Hampshire. If it works here, maybe it will catch on to other tracks,” said Bosowski.

The non-competitive series will be educational and will help kids learn car safety and proper safety equipment.

“The development program that’s being put in place. It’s the future of racing. I enjoy working with the kids and to be given the opportunity by Mike and Ben to help out. It blows me away,” said O’Brien.

“We ran a go-kart program and the strongest part of that program was the ability to mold the racers and the kids. That’s what they took the most out of. When it came to racing and that being the priority. It gets taken away from the kids’ ability to learn. Parents get involved and that’s not a knock against the parents. Everybody wants to win and everybody wants what’s best for their kid but at times the child wasn’t allowed to grow as fast in the right manner as a racer and a lot of times were put in over their heads and that’s what we want to try and avoid. That’s why I was really excited about the format that Mike and Ben put together,” said O’Brien.

The exact number of races is still yet to be determined.

“At a minimum, we’re planning every other weekend and we’re trying to derive a time that is independent of the weekly series and then towards the end of the year after the kids really start picking it up and they’re a little more experienced. Then we’re going to start blending them with the regular show. At this point, we’re going to plan one weekly show where the kids are the highlight of the night. The rest of that right now is tentatively separate from the weekly show,” said Marshall.

Marshall and Bosowski are recommending people to get Pure Stocks for the kids. The Pure Stocks are run at four different tracks in the state of New Hampshire.

There will be slight modifications they will have to make to the cars. One of the rules will be to run a stock exhaust.

“What we want to do is go to the town and really show the town we’re trying to do good for the community and this what we’re doing and hoping we can get some more leniency when we’re able to run with the kids and also not disturb the neighbors on days that we are running that aren’t actual race days. That way we can be respectful to the neighbors and the kids aren’t losing their hearing by sitting behind a loud car,” said, Marshall.

Marshall and Bosowski are trying to make it a good investment for the families too in buying a halfway decent car and then giving them something for four to six years or however long they want.

Marshall doesn’t want any of these teams to dump money in the car during the week. The biggest expense Marshall will see is for the kids is the safety equipment. The kids will be required to have a full containment seat along with a HANS device and a good helmet, gloves, and firesuit in which the kids can understand the importance of safety. The kids should not be going fast enough where they are wearing out the tires and the breaks. In the cars, the kids will have a throttle stop. They should maintain the car with an oil change every once in a great while along with adding brake pads.

Bosowski and Marshall have been working with other dealers to give the competitors discounts for gloves, firesuit, HANS device, and for the car builders to give the new competitors for a lower-end car to be built. O’Brien feels that the money should be spent on the safety of the child.

O’Brien would like to see the kids appreciate the whole racing experience from learning about their car to learning about sportsmanship, learn about on-track etiquette, and learning that the relationships that they’re making with the other kids and the competitors are friends they are going to have for life.

“We know where our kids are. Every racing parent knows where their kids are on a weekend. To those parents that aren’t in racing. They’re always questioning where’s my kid. I hope my kid is making good decisions and we’re saying boy I hope he doesn’t take him out for the lead,” said O’Brien.

Marshall has had people reach out to him about the division on Facebook. Based on the interest they are getting. They are hoping to be in the 10-15 range for car count when they start. Marshall thinks it’s a comfortable number to start with the parents/volunteers they’re gonna have.

“As we grow, we’re going to need more volunteers and support that way the kids can get proper time to spend with to become better racers,” said Marshall.

Marshall’s goal for this division is for the kids to come out and have some fun and be able to show what it’s like to have respect on the track and get respect on the track. Bosowski would like to get the kids off the Xbox and the Playstation and actually do the real racing.

O’Brien feels stepping in the race car is well beyond doing the stimulation. “A lot of these kids, they go on chat groups online when they are doing the Iracing, Call of Duty or when they are doing these other video games and they think they’re making connections with friends yet there not really out there getting their hands dirty and feeling it and being outdoors and being in the environment. This is the opportunity to get them involved in the racing that we know and love,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien’s goal for this division is for the kids to get something out of it and to see the kids in racing long term.