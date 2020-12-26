Hudson Speedway releases 2021 schedule

HUDSON, NH (WWLP) – Hudson Speedway has released their 2021 schedule. The 2021 season will begin on Sunday, May 9 with the NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup Twin 35’s along with the Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks and, Six Shooters.

The 350 SMAC Supermodifieds will be at Hudson on Sunday, May 16 along with the Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Six Shooters. The Granite State Mini Cups and the N.E. Classic Lites will be at Hudson on Sunday, May 23. along with the NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks. The Enduro Series will visit Hudson on Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.

The month of June will feature the Jim O’Brien Memorial for the NEMA Lites on Sunday, June 13 along with the Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Six Shooters. The PASS Super Late Models and ACT Tour Late Models will be at Hudson on Sunday, June 20. The Mighty Mike Memorial NHSTRA Battle of The Belt for the Street Stocks will take place on Sunday, June 27 along with the N.E. Classic Lites, Pure Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Six Shooters.

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will be at Hudson on Sunday, July 11. The NHSTRA Modified Quest For The Cup will take place on Sunday, July 18. The EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series will be at Hudson on Sunday, July 25.

The Don Hayes Memorial NHSTRA Battle of The Belt for the Mini Stocks will take place on Sunday, August 1. The NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites will be at Hudson on Sunday, August 8. The NELCAR Legends and Bandoleros will be at Hudson on Sunday, August 15. The Steve Kolofsky Memorial NHSTRA Late Model Sportsman Race For The Ring will take place on Sunday, August 22. The Late Model Sportsman will have two 40 lap races that day.

Enduro Madness with The Enduro Series will take place on Labor Day on Monday, September 6. Championship night for all divisions will take place at Hudson on Sunday, September 26. The NHSTRA Modifieds will also have their Quest for The Cup race on that day.

Hudson Speedway will close out the 2021 season with the Pumpkin Fest Hugger V8 Run What You Brung on Sunday, October 17.