Inaugural Northeast Classic at NHMS moved to Saturday and Sunday

The Northeast Classic and practice day have each been moved back one day due to a Friday forecast that calls for snow and rain. (Daniel Holben photo)

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – ACT and PASS officials announced on Wednesday the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been moved to this Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 due to the weather for Friday. There will be an optional practice on Saturday. The grandstands will not be open for the optional practice.

The event will feature the PASS Super Late Models, ACT Tour Late Models, Tour Type Modifieds, North East Mini Stock Tour, Street Stock Open, and the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series. The event will have the same schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

General admission tickets will be sold on Sunday at the speedway and they are $30 for adults and kids 12 and under will be $10. Pit passes will be $50 on Sunday and for the two-day pit pass will be $75.

The grandstands will open at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and qualifying will begin at 11:00 a.m. with feature races set to begin at 1:30 p.m.