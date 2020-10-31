Inaugural Northeast Classic confirmed for 2021 at NHMS

The Tour Type Modified Open will be apart of the Inaugural Northeast Classic at NHMS (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- The American Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series officials announced on Friday the Inaugural Northeast Classic has been confirmed for 2021 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The event will be held Friday through Sunday, April 16-18.

The two-day event will feature a practice day on day one and qualifying and races on day two. It will be decided over the winter if the event will be held on Friday and Saturday or Saturday and Sunday. The inaugural Northeast Classic was going to be held this past April but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feature the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, American Canadian Tour Late Models, Tour-Type Modified Open, 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open, North East Mini Stock Tour, and the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series.

“We can’t wait to finally get the Northeast Classic off the ground,” PASS owner Tom Mayberry said in a news release. “The buzz leading up to the expected debut last April was incredible. Unfortunately, world circumstances didn’t allow it happen, much to everyone’s disappointment. With another year to look forward to it, we think the inaugural Classic will be just as big if not bigger than it would have been.”

More information regarding the 2021 Northeast Classic at NHMS will be released in the near future.