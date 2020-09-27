ISMA returns to the 58th annual World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – The American Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series announced on Friday the ISMA (International Supermodified Association) will make a return to the 58th annual World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports that will take place in two weeks on Friday through Sunday, October 9 and 11.

The 50 lap race will take place on Sunday, October 11 as they will race with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models.

“The ISMA Supermodifieds are one of the most exciting divisions in pavement racing and we are happy to bring them back for their traditional visit to Thompson as part of the World Series,” PASS President Tom Mayberry said in a news release. “The World Series is one of the biggest weekends of racing in New England and we are really happy to provide such a great card of short track racing to our fans.”

The inaugural ISMA event at Thompson was held back in 1975 when Richie Evans took down the win. ISMA made a return to the World Series in 2010. Jon McKennedy is the defending winner of the event.

The 58th annual World Series of Racing will start on Friday, October 9 with features beginning at approximately 6:00 p.m. for the STAR Late Models, Open Vintage Modifieds, Mini Stocks, STAR Modifieds, and Street Stock Open. On Saturday, October 10, qualifying heat races will begin at 2:00 p.m. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will also have qualifying on Saturday.

Feature races will be held for the North East Mini Stock Tour, Pro 4 Modifieds, EXIT Realty Pro Trucks, NEMA Midgets, ACT Late Model Open, 350 Supers, and the Modified Open.

On Sunday, October 11, racing will begin at 12:30 with the Sunoco Modifieds, Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, ISMA Supermodifieds, Limited Sportsmen, NEMA Lites, SK Lights, and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale.