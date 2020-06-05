Breaking News
Police investigation near Foster Street in Springfield
ISMA Supermodified race at Monadnock canceled

Racing

by: Matthew Wiernasz

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – The ISMA Supermodified event at Monadnock Speedway that was going to be held on Saturday, June 27 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions.

It is the second year in a row this event has been canceled. The 2019 event was rained out at the New Hampshire quarter-mile oval. ISMA came to Monadnock in June 2018 and Mike Lichty out of Innerkip, Ontario, Canada took down the win in the CARQUEST Genden Auto Parts 75. ISMA and Monadnock Speedway are currently working on a date for the 2021 season.

The 2020 ISMA season opener is tentatively scheduled for July 11 at Jukasa Motor Speedway.

