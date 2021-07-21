Jason Corliss goes back to back to win the Essex Equipment Vermont Governor’s Cup at Thunder Road

BARRE, VT (WWLP) – Jason Corliss dominated in the Essex Equipment Vermont Governor Cup’s 150 at Thunder Road Speedway last Thursday night. Corliss took the lead from Derrick O’Donnell on lap 41 and just dominated the last 109 laps of the race. Corliss would win his third race of the season in the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model division and his 23rd overall victory.

Corliss talked about the win to 22News

“It’s pretty neat. Such a special race. You get a lot of people here who don’t come on Thursday nights. This place has a little extra excitement. There’s more people here. It’s a big race for this race track. To be able to get another one of these is really special. It means a lot,” Corliss said.

Brooks Clark started on the pole and led the first 34 laps as Derek O’Donnell took the lead from Clark. The race only had two cautions on lap 11 and lap 45

Derek O’Donnell finished in second. Brooks Clark finished in third. Kyle Pembroke finished in fourth and Chip Grenier rounded out the top five.

Ryan Preece was making his debut in an ACT Tour Late Model for the first time at Thunder Road and finished in 10th.

Thunder Road will be back in action on Thursday night.