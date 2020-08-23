Jason Lafayette wins his second Street Stock race of the year at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Jason Lafayette took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. George Yuska took the lead at the start of the race. The caution would come out before a lap would be completed as Daltin McCarthy spun in turn 4,

Yuska took the lead on the restart but the caution would return for spins by Adrien Paradis, III and Kyle Johnson before the first lap could be completed. Chris Danielczuk took the lead on the restart but Yuska would resume the lead and lead lap 1. Nickolas Hovey was racing in second as Lafayette was running in third. Hovey passed Yuska for the lead on lap 4. Zach Robinson would then take the lead from Hovey on lap 10. Meg Fuller took the lead from Robinson on lap 12. Robinson made contact Fuller causing Fuller to spin. When Fuller spun, Adrien Paradis, III was collected hitting Fuller as both cars sustained damage as the caution would return on lap 12.

Robinson was sent to the back of the pack for the contact with Fuller. Lafayette led on the restart. Hovey would be in second as Frank L’Etoile, Jr would be in third. Larry Barnett would be in fourth and Brandon Michael out of Granville would round out the top five. L’Etoile took second from Hovey with six laps remaining and would try to challenge Lafayette for the win. L’Etoile would be on the back bumper of Lafayette with two laps remaining in the 20 lap race. L’Etoile would try a pass but could not get around Lafayette as Lafayette would win his second race of the 2020 season.

Frank L’Etoile, Jr would finish in second. Nickolas Hovey finished in third. Brandon Michael out of Granville finish in fourth and Larry Barnett rounded out the top five.

Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in 11th. Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.