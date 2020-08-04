Jimmie Johnson receives a rare Colonial Musket/Named 5K Trail in honor of his last race at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- New Hampshire Motor Speedway honored the legacy of Jimmie Johnson’s career on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Johnson swept both races in 2003 here at The Magic Mile and won another race back in 2010. Johnson was presented a rare Colonial Musket along with a named 5K Trail in his honor. Johnson is set to retire from full-time competition in the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2020 season.

“Jimmie’s impact on our sport, including his three wins here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, are truly immeasurable,” said David McGrath in a news release.

“As he prepares for his final run at ‘The Magic Mile’ today, we hope these gifts serve as a sign – both to Jimmie and the many race fans who will enjoy our new 5K course for years to come – of how impactful his career has been both on and off the track.”

The Musket was made here in New England. It ranges 41 inches long and has a 20-gauge round barrel along with an engraved round-faced English lock, brass mounts, and a silver commemorative plaque. The Musket also came with a trifold hat.

There is also a Jimmie Johnson 5K way as it is dedicated to the seven-time NASCAR champion and three-time winner at NHMS. Johnson is an avid runner. Johnson participated in the 2019 Boston Maraton. The 5K trail is designed for walkers and joggers to use on race weekends and throughout the year. The 5K start-finish line has a decorated 48 and “JJ” in blue and yellow.

“I knew that coming to these tracks for a final time, there would be some great opportunities to celebrate, which I was excited about, but with what COVID has thrown at us, it’s been a wild and weird year for all of us,” Johnson said in a news release.

“This is really special. When I saw what was being proposed, I smiled because of all the time I’ve spent out here training and getting ready, really enjoying this climate and this beautiful countryside. And there’s always a place in the man room for a cool musket. I have a few guns that I’ve collected from Texas Motor Speedway, and this is the first official musket I have, so I’m excited about that.”

Johnson finished 12th in his final start a New Hampshire Motor Speedway. in Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race.