Joey Polewarczyk, Jr wins PASS race at Hudson

HUDSON, NH (WWLP) – After having problems in the ACT Tour race, Joey Polewarczyk, Jr would go onto win the PASS 150 Super Late Model race on Sunday night at Hudson Speedway. Polewarczyk, Jr talked about his win to 22News.

“It’s awesome. It’s a big deal I think for Hudson Speedway to get ACT and PASS here. It was really a good day. The ACT car we got two flats. It was overheating and the fans turned off. Just things didn’t go our way that happens a lot with racing. Luckily we got all the bad luck out of the way with that race. This car was awesome tonight. It was really really good. I was a little worried we started pretty far back and I got dragged back. We never lost our cool and started picking them off. Man what a way to the end the day,” Polewarczyk, Jr said.

Jake Johnson finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News.

“Started off just saving and conserving. Just taking it smooth one step at a time. Towards the end, I thought I had something. Joey (Polewarczyk) he just wheeled it. He slowly got away from me at the end there. We got helluva of a run and I got a lot of people to thank for it,” Johnson said.

Derek Griffith finished the race in third. He talked about his race to 22News.

“We were good. We started in the back. We got dropped to the back. We just wiggled up through. By the time, I got started rolling. I had nothing,” Griffith said.

With this past Sunday being Father’s Day, Polewarczyk, Jr said that his father’s favorite thing to do was to race on Father’s Day.

“There’s no better way to do it than this. My little guy was here today. He didn’t make it the full day. Had to go home before this one. It’s special. I really didn’t get him a gift so this makes up for it,” Polewarczyk Jr. said.

Jake Johnson talked about Father’s Day and spending time with his dad.

“It’s something him and I can relate on every level. Were always doing something together. I am happy that we had a good run today and we can all smile and at the end of the day on Father’s Day,” Johnson said.

Derek Griffith talked about what Father’s Day meant to him and spending time with his dad.

“It’s pretty cool. We have been doing this for a long time. We’ve actually got a lot of wins on Father’s Day for him. I think that’s pretty good. It’s cool. We’ve come a long way from when I started here in 2009. Been with him since day one,” Griffith said.

Griffith said it’s always a tradition to race on Father’s Day.

Jake Matheson finished in fourth and Gabe Brown rounded out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Johnny Clark, Mike Mitchell, Scott McDaniel, Jeremy Davis, and Anthony Constantino.

The next event for the PASS Super Late Models will be at the Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine on Sunday, July 11.