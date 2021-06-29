Jon McKennedy dominates the All States Materials Group ISMA race at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Jon McKennedy dominated the last half of the All States Materials Group 75 lap ISMA race at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday night. McKennedy has now won six ISMA races in a row that started back last season.

Moe Lilje started on the pole for the 75 lap race as Ben Seitz would not waste any time taking the lead in the opening laps of the race. Seitz would approach lap traffic as he and Russ Wood got into each other and would both spin on lap 29 bringing out the caution. McKennedy would take over the race lead and just go on and dominate the last half of the race and win the event.

McKennedy talked to 22News about the win.

“The car was pretty good. All day, we were pretty much the fastest. Just feels good. We’re on a roll. This is our sixth ISMA win in a row. A good sense of accomplishment. I am happy. The guys all worked hard. As far as the race goes, the car was good. When I was pushing at times, it was a little loose but overall it was good,” McKennedy said.

Anthony Nocella finished in second. He talked to 22News about the race.

“We had a pretty good car all day. My last run at Seekonk, we were kind of off all day and these guys made a bunch of changes to it to come here and hope it would be better and be more comfortable and we unloaded pretty good. We were off some. Every time we went out on the track, they just kept changing stuff. I gotta thank Howie (Lane) and all those guys. Working hard and giving me a shot on this car. We had a good run,” Nocella said.

Moe Lilje finished in third. He talked to 22News about the race.

“We’re pretty happy where we ended up. At the point where we started, the car was pretty far off when we got here. This is only my fourth race with the 32 car. Danny (Soule) and all the guys are awesome to work with. It’s pretty easy to get down trying and go negative when you start the day off like that. I mean it happens sometimes and all you can do is pick away at it and that’s to improve everything and I think him, the team, and myself all work well to stay positive and try to figure out to get the best solution to get stuff pointed in the right direction and tonight is an example of that. We ended up not where we needed to be,” Lilje said.

Mike Ordway, Jr finished in fourth. He talked to 22News about the race.

“We were decent. Started off the day good. Struggled a little bit. Lost the track a little bit in the heat race. Started 10th, good right at the start of the feature. Maybe should adjust on it a little more than we did. Overall for the first points race of the year, we started 10th and come home fourth. It was a pretty good deal,” Ordway, Jr said.

Kyle Edwards finished in fifth. He talked 22News about the race.

“We started too far back. We had a good run through the middle of the race. Just kind of lost the grip. We were just kind of riding around. Top five I am not gonna complain about it. It’s in one piece. I think we learned a little bit. New car, new motor. Got some notes and we will move on to Sandusky and see if we can get them there,” Edwards said.

The next race for ISMA will be the Hy-Miller Nationals at Sandusky Speedway in Ohio and Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24.