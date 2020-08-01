Cory DiMatteo wins first ever SK Modified race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP) – Cory DiMatteo took the lead on lap 8 from Teddy Hodgdon and would lead the final 32 laps to score the win in the 40 lap SK Modified race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Hodgdon jumped into the lead at the start of the 40 lap feature. DiMatteo moved into third as the only caution of the event came out on lap 3 for a multi-car wreck that involved Andrew Molleur, Mike Christopher, Jr, Stephen Kopcik, Todd Owen, Ronnie Williams, Keith Rocco, and several others.

Hodgdon took the lead on the restart as DiMatteo followed for second place. DiMatteo made his move for the lead on lap 8 on the inside of Hodgdon. Hodgdon tried to get to DiMatteo’s bumper but DiMatteo was able to hold off Hodgdon for the win.

DiMatteo talked about the win to 22News.

“It was uneventful for me really. It was a nerve-wracking race. Had to hit your marks. Couldn’t bobble at all. Definitely would’ve liked to race somebody for it but I can’t complain it’s my first one,” DiMatteo said.

Teddy Hodgdon finished in second. He talked about his second-place finish to 22News.

“We’ve had such bad luck in all the races before this one. We came here with one mindset just keep the car in one piece. We didn’t follow back behind second the whole race. Me and Cory (DiMattero) had a good 30 lap stint there. Just tried to work him over. Tried everything I could. Just to come up second place as a rookie in my fourth start. It’s just unbelievable,” Hodgdon said.

Ronnie Williams finished the race in fourth. He talked about his race to 22News along with the wreck on lap 3.

“Just guys up front racing really hard really early. There’s no reason for that. Luckily we didn’t get too bad. We were able to come back through the field,” Williams said.

Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in sixth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 11th. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 15th and John Catania out of Agawam finished in 25th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this upcoming Friday and Saturday with the NAPA Auto Parts Open Modified 100 on Friday with the Limited Late Models and Street Stocks and on Saturday for the 7th annual NAPA Auto Parts 5K 100 lap race for the SK Modifieds. The Late Models and SK Lights will race on Saturday.