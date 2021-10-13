Keith Rocco wins the Thompson 300 at the 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Keith Rocco came back from a late-race spin and passed Jon McKennedy with 18 laps to go to win the Thompson 300 Outlaw Open Modified Series race at the 59th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway on Sunday evening. Paul “Buddy” Charette came back from being laps down to finish second after passing Ron Silk on the final lap. Silk finished in third. Anthony Nocella finished in fourth and Matt Swanson rounded out the top five.

The race had 15 lead changes among eight drivers. The race was slowed by 15 cautions.

Rocco talked about the win to 22News, “This is absolutely awesome. Me and Mark Pane, the car owner said if we won this, we might stay up until the sun comes up. This is awesome. This is like a dream to run 300 laps and be there at the end against the competition in this field is prestigious.”

The Sunoco Modifieds raced in a triple-crown event throughout the weekend. Keith Rocco took down the win in the 30 lap race on Friday night. Todd Owen won the 30 lap race on Saturday in a photo finish by beating Keith Rocco to the start-finish line. Jon Puleo took down the win in Sunday’s race. Todd Owen won the Triple Crown championship and Keith Rocco won the overall division championship.

Buddy Charette also took down the win in the SK Lights race. Anthony Bello finished in second and Josh Carey out of Belchertown finished in third.

P.J. Stergios took down the win in the Shane Hammond Memorial NEMA Lites race. Randy Cabral finished in second and Richie Morrocco finished in third. The NEMA Lites will have their season finale this weekend at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl.

The PASS Super Late Models came and raced 75 laps on Saturday. Derek Griffith took down the win in the race. Austin MacDonald finished in second and Eddie MacDonald finished in third. The PASS Super Late Models will have two races remaining during the 2021 season. They will race at Oxford Plains Speedway this Saturday and on Saturday, October 23, they will have their season finale at Seekonk Speedway.

The ACT Tour Late Models also had a 75 lap race on Saturday as Derek Gluchacki won for the first time in the ACT Tour Late Models. D.J. Shaw finished in second and Ben Rowe finished in third. Tom Carey, III out of New Salem finished in 12th. The ACT Tour Late Models have two races remaining for the 2021 season. They will have the 59th annual Milk Bowl at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, VT on Saturday and Sunday. The Milk Bowl will be a non-points event. The final points race for the ACT Tour Late Models will be Saturday, October 23 at Seekonk Speedway.

Randy Cabral won the Shane Hammond Memorial NEMA Midgets race. Ben Seitz finished in second. Avery Stoehr finished in third. Todd Bertrand out of Suffield, CT finished in fourth. The NEMA Midgets will have their season finale at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl this weekend.

Nick Anderson took down the win in the North East Mini Stock race. Jeff Heath out of Chicopee finished in 15th and Rich Fournier out of Warwick finished in 19th.

Tom Carey, III out of New Salem took down the win in the Late Model race. Paul Newcomb took down the win in the Street Stock Open. Chris Buffone out of Belchertown finished in 19th.

Larry Barnett won the Limited Sportsmen race. Gerard Giordano, Jr won the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series race. Randy Cabral also won the Pro 4 Modifieds race. Skip Swiantek took down the win in the STAR Modifieds. Skip Stearns took down the win in the STAR Late Model Sportsmen. Gary Byington took down the win in the Vintage Outlaw Modifieds.

The 2021 season at the oval at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park is now completed. Information regarding the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.