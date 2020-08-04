Keselowski dominates in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at NHMS

Brad Keselowski holds 18-pound Loudon the Lobster in victory lane at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Photo Courtesy: NHMS/Harold Hinson Photography

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – Brad Keselowski led the final 81 laps and won the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup Series event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Keselowski would lead a total of 184 laps. It’s Keselowski’s third win of the season and 33rd career win overall in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Yeah, I mean, just had a great car and a great team effort. I was able to get into a really good rhythm at certain points in the race, just kind of take control. That felt really good. Third win of the year, but first kind of win where we’ve been able to kind of take control of the race. Gosh, that feels good. That feels so good,” Keselowski said.

“Proud of my team, Jeremy Bullins, how things have been coming together. Still a lot of racing left in this season. Gosh, I would love to make a run at that championship. I’m dying to get the second championship. We’ve been knocking on the door the last few years, had some run-ins, some bumps and bruises. Looks like we’ll have a shot at it this year. I’m really thrilled to death about that.”

Denny Hamlin finished in second. Hamlin led a total of 94 laps and swap the lead 13 times throughout the 301 lap race. Hamlin felt he didn’t have anything for Keselowski at the end of the race.

“I don’t think so. I mean, if I would have, I would have gone up there and passed him. We were just barely a little slower than he was for most of the day. We could make some really good moves on the restarts and whatnot. Overall I just thought that we were a second-place car. That’s kind of how we ended up,” Hamlin said.

Martin Truex, Jr finished in third. Truex, JR ties his best finish for the third time here at the Magic Mile finishing in third. Truex, Jr came back after serving a penalty during the race.

“Yeah, I mean, overall a solid day. Obviously first stage there, we had to pass quite a few cars. Starting 11th, that was pretty tough. Was happy to get second that first stage,” Truex, Jr said.

“We had a bit of an issue on pit road with a tire getting away, had to come from the rear. That was pretty difficult. Sports Clips Camry was decent. I think we were probably a third-place car and we finished third. Solid day. Just lacked a little bit of speed and drivability.”

Joey Logano finished in fourth. Two-time defending winner Kevin Harvick finished in fifth. He led six laps.

Jimmie Johnson in his final start at NHMS finished in 12th on the lead lap. Ryan Preece finished in 16th on the lead lap.

Kyle Busch is a multi-time winner at NHMS. His day came to an end as he only completed 15 laps when he had a tire going down and hit the turn 3 wall and brought it to the garage area. He would finish in 38th.

There were a total of 22 lead changes among seven drivers. The race had 11 cautions for 52 laps.

The NASCAR Cup Series is off to Michigan International Speedway for a doubleheader this upcoming weekend with races on Saturday and Sunday.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Full Throttle Fall Weekend coming up on Friday and Saturday, September 11 and 12 with the ARCA Menards Series East and the American Canadian Tour Late Models.