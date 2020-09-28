Kopcik wins first race of the 2020 season in the SK Modifieds at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP) – Stephen Kopcik took down his first win of the season in the 40 lap SK Modified race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Kopcik took the lead on the restart after a caution on lap 23 and would lead the rest of the way to score his first win of the 2020 season. Kopcik talked about the win to 22News.

“We were good from when we unloaded today. Just had a feeling. I think we’ve been long overdue for it. We’ve had a fast car many of times this year. Just had some bad luck so I am glad we can shake it off our back and get the win,” Kopcik said.

Todd Owen finished the race in second. He talked about his win to 22News.

“Good run. Can’t be terribly upset with second. Car was good. We just got loose. You can’t be upset with second place. It’s a tough modified field. Just happy to bring it home in one piece,” Owen said.

Mike Christopher, Jr. finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News.

“Started off fine. Started to get the feeling it was tight off and then just got progressively worse,” Christopher, Jr. said.

Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in 11th. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 18th and John Catania out of Agawam finished in 20th.

Wayne Coury, Jr took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model race. Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in second. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 10th. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in 13th and Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 14th.

Alexander Pearl took down the win in the 20 lap SK Lights race. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 13th and Todd Douillard out of Palmer finished in 14th.

Matt Clement took down the win in the 20 lap Limited Late Model race. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in second. Andrew Durand out of Chicopee finished in ninth.

Meghan Fuller took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock race. Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in 19th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this upcoming Friday night.