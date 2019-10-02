LaRose wins Ladies Challenge Race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Nicole LaRose took down the win in the third annual Ladies Challenge race.

The ladies raised money to give to their favorite charity as they drove a Street Stock. Debbie DeSanctis out of Palmer took the lead at the start of the race in Johnny Walker’s Street Stock.

LaRose was able to pass DeSanctis on the outside on the second lap of the event. DeSanctis almost retook the lead a lap later. The first caution came out on lap for a spin by Briana Macha between turns one and two. LaRose took the lead on the restart. DeSanctis tried taking the lead from LaRose and on lap five she spun to bring out the caution.

LaRose led on the restart and would go on to win the event. DeSanctis made her way back up through the field and finished in second.

Nicole LaRose (11) racing with Debbie DeSanctis (01) (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

LaRose raised over $1,200 dollars for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. DeSanctis raised over $1,000 dollars for the Honor and Remember Foundation.

DeSanctis talked about the race to 22News, “This charity has been something the owner Johnny Walker has always been involved with for the seven-eight years so we decided to continue on with Honor and Remember Massachusetts chapter. Great group that helps out families with fallen veterans that we no longer have and there also part of First Responders. They just started that program. It’s really such a great group to be apart of. I got to go to one of their dinners, banquets, families get in free and they are so appreciative everything that we do for them so I am really happy I was able to do this cause for them.”

DeSanctis had fun on the race track.

“It was fun. It was a little hairy. It was a little looser than I would like it to have but it was great. It was a lot of fun and one more lap and it might have been a little different,” said DeSanctis.