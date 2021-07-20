Last Lap Thriller: Preece wins Whelen 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Ryan Preece would take down the win in the Whelen 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It would be a last-lap pass that saw a battle for the lead between Justin Bonsignore and Ron Silk.

“I feel like I won Daytona,” Preece said. “If you’re from this area, this place means a lot to you. Coming here since I was a little kid, my grandfather and I used to camp right back there. Since I started racing the modifieds back in 2007, this has been that one track that has really alluded me… Really, really friggin’ happy to win this race.”

Preece talked about the last lap pass to 22News.

“Justin (Bonsignore) had a really good car on the long run earlier but as far as crossing him over. Kind of forced myself up into that spot and had to get a little rough doing it but at the end of the day we had such a fast race car. I kind of had to do what I had to do to get up there and position myself and have an opportunity to win this race,” Preece said.

Justin Bonsignore finished in second. He talked about the long green flag run to 22News.

“It’s something that has been happening here lately. Tires don’t wear out a lot but they wear out enough. You lose a little bit of forward drive. Trying to save fuel because you don’t know if it’s gonna go green. I know in the back of my head it wouldn’t. It doesn’t matter how good your car is. You need to be in the right position,” Bonsignore said.

Ron Silk finished in third after starting the race in a backup car. Ronnie Williams finished in fourth and Jon McKennedy finished in fifth. NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman finished in 24th.

Speedway Motorsports Inc President and Chief Operatiing Officer Marcus Smith was at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. Speedway Motorsports Inc owns New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He talked to 22News about the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at NHMS and the race on Saturday.

“It was just fantastic. The modifieds never disappoint. I think everyone knows that. That’s why we all file in by the thousands to watch all the local and regional stars duke it out with the occasional NASCAR driver that gets in there. It’s so much fun to watch. The track and the cars and the drivers. Just this region I think come together in a special way here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” Smith said.

Smith said it’s incredibly important to have the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at NHMS.

“It’s really just as important to us as everything else were doing. We want the modifieds to be apart of the NASCAR weekend and I will tell you everyone in NASCAR wants the modifieds to be here. The Cup teams, the Xfinity teams, all the officials, NASCAR executives, the TV crew, we all want to watch the modified race. It’s just part of our weekend of things that we have on our list. We’re gonna eat lobstah and we’re gonna watch the modifieds,” Smith continued.

The next event for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be at New York International Raceway Park coming at the end of the month on Saturday, July 31.