Lutz scores first career win in NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Craig Lutz out of Miller Place, NY scored his first career win in the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final 150 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Sunday afternoon at Stafford Motor Speedway. It was the second year in a row where the race had a first time winner.

Lutz was able to pass Doug Coby with 33 laps to go in the event and able to hold off Coby and Justin Bonsignore to win his first-ever NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race in just his 66th start.

Lutz started the race in ninth. He talked about the win to 22News, “We got out of the pits. My guys had an awesome stop. It was the 2 (Coby) us and the 51 (Bonsignore). I knew we had a shot at it. Luckily enough we had a good restart to clear Doug and set my own pace. To win a race here against the best the 2 and the 51. They have six championships combined and on their way to seven so to beat them here is an awesome feeling.”

Justin Bonsignore finished the race in second. He talked about the race to 22News.

“We wanted to win our first Stafford race. It’s where the frustration comes from. We were so close and the tire deal is so tough with the pit stop. A couple of guys don’t pit. It makes it interesting for the fans. We kind of lost a little track position to the 46 (Lutz) and the 2 (Coby). 46 (Lutz) was tight on that second run. I thought maybe I could get by him quickly but my car was just tight,” said Bonsignore.

Doug Coby finished the race in third. He talked about the race to 22News, “We had a good car. I don’t know if we had a winning car at times and not a winning car at times like when we first got tires that was better than the 46 (Lutz) and the 51 (Bonsignore). I just couldn’t get by the 51 (Bonsignore) to go after the 46 (Lutz). Then I used my stuff up a little bit I think.The 46 got better. The 51 got better and then we got a little worse. I don’t know that’s a little disappointing. I would’ve like to have seen us as equal as them at the end even if we couldn’t pass them. I would’ve like to have been as equal. This is tough here at the end of the year. The track is different than the beginning of the year. Were running this coil bind setup which races different than we usually race with years ago with the conventional springs. It’s a learning experience for me.”

Chuck Hossfeld came all the way from the rear of the field after missing practice and qualifying on Saturday. Hossfeld was racing in the Race of Champions event at Lake Erie Speedway. Amy Catalano practiced and qualified the car on Saturday.

Hossfeld talked about the fourth-place run to 22News, “First of all, I have to thank my whole team. What a great bunch of guys. Of course the Blewett’s, Grandpa Blewett and Jimmy Blewett. When Jimmy got hurt, they talked with Joe (Bertuccio) and decided to pick me to fill in for Jimmy. We raced Friday and Saturday in the Race of Champions event and headed this way. Left about 11:00 last night (Saturday night) We didn’t get to our hotel until 5:30 a.m. Really a long weekend.”

Hossfeld continued to say, “I got a great bunch of guys here with this 21 team that work hard and on top of that, they are a lot of fun. Really gratifying to have a great run. I realize it’s just a fourth (place finish) but you have to realize we’re up against some stiff competition and we started last.”

Matt Swanson finished the race in fifth. He talked about his race to 22News.

“We had a really good car. I definitely think it was one that could’ve contended for the win. We stayed with Doug (Coby) and Justin (Bonsignore) there. Came in for our first tire. The air hose actually got crushed so we ended up losing all of our track position. The guys killed it on the second stop. We elected to only take two tires. I had no front grip in the race car after that. I think we learned a lot this weekend. We definitely improved our race car. These guys never gave up,” said Swanson.

Sixth through tenth were Ron Silk, Bobby Santos, III, Woody Pitkat, Chase Dowling, and Patrick Emerling.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will have its season finale as part of the 57th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Sunday, October 13. Doug Coby will take a 19 point lead heading into the event over Justin Bonsignore.