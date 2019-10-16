MacDonald wins Granite State Pro Stock Series race at Thompson

by: Matthew Wiernasz

Eddie MacDonald in victory lane Matthew Wiernasz Photo

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Eddie MacDonald continued his winning streak at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

MacDonald would win the Granite State Pro Stock Series 50 lap event as part of the 57th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing on Saturday evening for the second year in a row. The event was going to be held on Friday but Mother Nature had a plan of her own moving the race to Saturday.

The lineup was set up by points as Joey Doiron led the field to the green. After a couple of cautions, Ray Christian, III got by Doiron for the lead. Christian, III would have an over 20 car length lead.

Christian, III, and MacDonald had a battle for the lead. MacDonald’s car got loose and he would be behind Christian, III. MacDonald would finally take the lead from Christian, III and go onto win the 50 lap event. Christian, III finished in second. Cory Casagrande finished in third. Ryan Kuhn finished in fourth and Reid Lanpher rounded out the top five.

Jimmy Renfrew, Jr finished in sixth. Josh King finished in seventh. Devin O’Connell finished in eighth. Joey Doiron finished in ninth and Tommy O’Sullivan out of Wilbraham finished the race in 10th place.

The Granite State Pro Stock Series will wrap up its 2019 season this weekend at Claremont Motorsports Park.

