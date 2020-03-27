Make-up date announced for Inaugural Northeast Classic at NHMS if needed

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – The American Canadian Tour and Pro All Star Series officials announced on Friday a make up date for the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway if needed.

The tentative make up date will be Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9 if needed. The event has not been officially postponed. This gives race fans and teams to prepare for the possibility. The event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced on Thursday a stay-at-home order that will begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday night and run until Monday, May 4 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The U.S.-Canada border is temporarily closed for nonessential travel that will affect teams from Quebec to attend the event.

Series officials are holding off on an official postponement. ACT and PASS will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and announcements will be coming in the near future.

“These are unprecedented times for everyone involved, which makes it a complicated situation to navigate,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release.

“As we stated previously, we are committed to doing what’s best of our teams and fans, and we are following all state and federal orders. That being said, we’re also optimistic folks, and with three weeks left before the original date, a lot can still happen in either direction. We’ll be sure to update everyone as soon as there’s more information.”

“We know a lot of people in the region are looking forward to this event,” PASS owner Tom Mayberry said in a news release.

“We want to do everything we can to get the Northeast Classic in, which means keeping our options open. Hopefully we don’t end up needing the make-up dates, but it’s good to know they’re available in case. We look forward to seeing everyone the moment it’s healthy and safe to do so.”

The event is scheduled for April 17 and 18 that will feature the ACT Tour Late Models, Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, Modifieds, 8 Cylinder Street Stocks, and 4 Cylinder Mini Stocks. Teams can still enter for this event.