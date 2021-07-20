Matt Clement wins Limited Late Model race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP)- Matt Clement took down the win in the 20 lap Limited Late Model race at Stafford Speedway on Friday night. Devon Jencik took the lead at the start of the race. Clement would be in second. The first caution of the event came on lap 4 as Jay Clement spun in turn 3.

Matt Clement led on the restart but the caution would return on lap 5 as Devon Jencik would stop near the frontstretch wall. Matt Clement led on the restart as East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn would be in second. Matt Clement would continue to lead the rest of the way as he was able to win the 20 lap Limited Late Model race. Alexandra Fearn would finish in second.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.