McKennedy dominates in ISMA season finale at Thompson Lichty wraps up championship

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Jon McKennedy scored an emotional win on Sunday afternoon in the 50 lap ISMA Supermodified season finale as part of the 57th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Mike Lichty wrapped up the 2019 ISMA championship.

McKennedy has had a tough couple weeks as his father Dennis passed away three weeks ago. McKennedy felt his dad was riding with him to victory lane. It was McKennedy’s 10th win in ISMA. The top 12 redrew for starting positions as McKennedy and Mike Ordway, Jr would lead the field to the green.

At the start of the race, Tyler Thompson’s motor blew putting an end to his day. On the restart, McKennedy would lead the way. Joey Payne brought back out the caution on lap four for a spin.

McKennedy would continue to lead on the restart. The caution would return on lap 13. Chris Perley a 10 time World Series winner at Thompson moved into second place after the restart. Perley was starting to catch McKennedy with 20 laps to go in the event. The caution returned on lap 32. Perley would try to get McKennedy on the restart but his day would come to an end with a broken torque arm that went into the driveshaft.

McKennedy continues to dominate the race and would go on to win the event. Mike Ordway, Jr finished in second and Ben Seitz finished in third. Mike Lichty finished in sixth to clinch the 2019 championship.

Lichty and his team will be honored at the ISMA awards banquet on Saturday night November 2.