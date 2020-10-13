McKennedy wins ISMA Supermodified season finale at the Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Jon McKennedy continued the momentum and would win the 50 lap ISMA Supermodified season finale race at the 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Sunday afternoon.

ISMA had three races this season and they were won by McKennedy at the Lee USA Speedway back in August and the Star Classic at Star Speedway last month. The winning streak goes back to last season as McKennedy won the 2019 ISMA Supermodified season finale at the Sunoco World Series of Racing.

Chris Perley led the field to the green as he won multiple times at the 5/8 mile oval. The only caution of the event came out on lap 4 as Ben Seitz hit the wall between turns 1 and 2. Perley would lead on the restart as McKennedy would be in second and Ronnie Williams who was making his ISMA debut would be in third. McKennedy would start to catch Perley and contend for the lead. McKennedy used lap traffic to his advantage and took the lead from Perley in the closing laps of the event and win the ISMA season finale for the second year in a row

Chris Perley would finish in second. Ronnie Williams would finish in third. Mike Ordway, Jr would finish in fourth and Anthony Nocella who was also making his ISMA Supermodified debut would finish in fifth. Sixth through tenth were Otto Sitterly, Ryan Locke, Daniel Connors, Kyle Edwards, and Dave Danzer.