Meg Fuller wins her second Street Stock race of the season at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Meg Fuller took down her second win of the season in the 20 lap Street Stock race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. George Yuska took the lead at the start of the race. Kyle Johnson would take the lead from Yuska on lap 2.

The first caution of the event came out on lap 2 for a spin by Jason Finkbein. On the restart, Jason Lafayette spun on the backstretch as the caution came right back out. Kyle Johnson spun on the restart as Fuller would be in the lead. Granville’s Brandon Michael would be in second with Frank L’Etoile, Jr in third and Zach Robinson in fourth. Robinson and L’Etoile, Jr would make contact on lap 4 as Robinson moved into third and L’Etoile, Jr would fall back to sixth.

Robinson would continue to be on the move as he took second from Michael on lap 6. Travis Hydar was now in third along with Chris Meyer in fourth. L’Etoile, Jr would back in the top five in fifth, and Michael fell back to sixth.

Robinson would start to battle with Fuller for the lead with seven laps remaining. Fuller would be able to hold onto the lead. Hydar took second from Robinson with three laps remaining. Hydar would try one attempt on the outside to pass Fuller on the final lap but Fuller was able to hold off Hydar and win her second race of the season. Hydar finished in second. Zach Robinson would finish in third.

Brandon Michael out of Granville finished in eighth and Chris Phelps out of New Salem finished in 18th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday and Saturday. On Friday, it will be a regular program featuring the five track divisions that will be the SK Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Late Models, SK Lights, and Street Stocks. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be at the Connecticut half mile oval for the NAPA 150. The other divisions that will be racing on Saturday will be the Limited Late Models, SK Lights, and the Vintage All-Stars.