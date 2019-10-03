Meg Fuller wins Street Stock race, Robinson clinches championship at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Meg Fuller took down the win the 30 lap Street Stock race. Zach Robinson clinched the 2019 Street Stock championship at the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final on Saturday afternoon at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Nikki Chambrello took the lead on the start of the race. Fuller would be in third. Robinson was in the top five. Dave Secore brought the first caution on lap four for a spin in turn two. Chambrello led on the restart as Fuller and Travis Hydar were battling side by side for second. Zach Robinson was in fourth.

Fuller was able to take lead from Chambrello on lap nine. Fuller would still continue to lead at the halfway point. Hydar was starting to catch Fuller in the closing laps of the event. Fuller would be able to hold off Hydar for the win. Zach Robinson finished in third clinching the 2019 Street Stock championship.

Johnny Walker out of Agawam finished in fourth.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in 2020 for the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler coming in April.