Mike Christopher, Jr wins 8th annual NAPA Auto Parts 5K SK Modified at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Mike Christopher, Jr took down the win in the 8th annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K on Friday night at Stafford Speedway.

Hatfield’s Tyler Leary led some laps in the event. He started on the pole and fell back to second before taking the lead from Marcello Rufrano on lap 4 and then losing on lap 6. Leary would then regain the lead from Rufrano on lap 16. Todd Owen would start to gain on Leary and take the lead on lap 36.

Mike Christopher, Jr took the lead from Owen on lap 66 in the 100 lap race. The race went the first 90 laps without a caution as Leary spun to bring out the first caution of the event at lap 90.

Christopher, Jr would lead on the restart on lap 91. Stephen Kopcik was making his for the lead and took it with three laps remaining but the caution would come out on lap 96 as the field would go back a lap. Christopher, Jr, and Kopcik would be side by side on the restart for two laps as Christopher, Jr would take the lead on the final lap and went onto win the NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K.

Mike Christopher, Jr in victory lane (Photo Courtesy of Stafford Speedway)

Christopher, Jr talked about the win to 22News.

“I was biding my time in the beginning. I think Todd (Owen) wore off around that time so I passed him and again just biding my time and obviously, the yellow came out with 10 laps to go and had that restart. Still had the car I thought I had before that because we were still pulling away and then obviously, Stephen (Kopcik) was saving his stuff the whole time because he lit the candle at the end but had that restart with three to go and held on somehow,” Christopher, Jr said.

Stephen Kopcik finished in second. Chase Dowling finished in third. Todd Owen finished in fourth and Andrew Molleur rounded out the top five.

Dylan Kopec out of Feeding Hills finished in 11th. Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 15th. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 19th and Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 22nd.

Stafford Speedway will return to action this Friday night.