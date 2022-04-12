THOMPSON, Conn (WWLP) – Mike Christopher Jr. took down the win in the Icebreaker 125 Outlaw Open Modified Series race on Saturday night at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Todd Owen and Matt Swanson led the field to the green flag. Swanson moved into the lead on lap 4. Kevin Folan brought out the first caution on lap 17 as he spun in turns 3 and 4. Swanson would lead on the restart but Eric Goodale took the lead on lap 24. Jon McKennedy would be in second place. The second caution of the race came out on lap 40 as David Arute crashed into the turn 1 wall.

Goodale and McKennedy would have a battle for the lead on the restart. McKennedy would lead. Ronnie Williams’ day would come to an end as he was slow coming down the backstretch bringing out another caution. Williams’ teammate Matt Swanson would have the same issue 7 laps later bringing out another caution.

After a restart on lap 53, Christopher Jr. would move into third and moved into second by lap 78. The final caution of the event came out on lap 99 and the drivers would come onto pit road for fresh tires. Christopher Jr. would lead the rest of the way and win the Icebreaker 125.

Christopher Jr. talked about the win to 22News.

“It was good. The last 25 laps were fun. We had the advantage for being out front. Tommy (Baldwin) and his crew did an amazing job on pit road and got us on the front row with the restart. I knew Jon (McKennedy) had a good car but I knew we had a good car too. Held him off for those couple of laps there. My car finally got better. Started real tight but got better at the end,” Christopher Jr. said.

Matt Swanson (25X), Todd Owen (81) and Mike Christopher, JR (7NY) racing down the backstretch at Thompson (Matthew Wiernasz Photo)

Jon McKenendy finished second. He talked about his finish to 22News.

“It was a good race. The guys worked hard. Our long-run speed was really good. Obviously, I didn’t want to see the yellow (flag) with 25 to go. It is what is. Disappointing, another second here in a tour modified. It was a good run though. The pit stop was probably the game-breaker,” McKennedy said.

Eric Goodale finished third. He talked about his third-place finish to 22News.

“It was interesting. Real good in the beginning. I felt like we were a little too good but I think we were just right. Caution fell when we wanted it to fall. Came in and made our pit stop, just a little tight there too early. Probably could’ve made a little bit of an air pressure adjustment to be a little better quicker. Third place car is in one piece. Pretty happy with it. Glad we held off with the rain to race. It was a fun race to do,” Goodale said.

Anthony Nocella finished in fourth and Bobby Santos finished in fifth.

Derek Gluchacki won the 35 lap ACT type Late Model race. Corey Fanning won the Limited Sportsmen race. Kevin Moore won the Mini Stock race and Steven Chapman won the SK Lite Modified race.

The next event on the oval at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will be Wednesday, June 15.