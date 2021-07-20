Mike Christopher, Jr wins the SK Modified race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Mike Christopher, Jr would win the 40 lap SK Modified race on Friday night at Stafford Speedway. Marcello Rufrano took the lead from Teddy Hodgdon on lap 2. At lap 10, Rufrano would still be in the lead.

Mike Christopher, Jr would pass Mikey Flynn for third on lap 16 and then would take second from Michael Gervais, Jr on lap 21. The first caution of the event came out on lap 26 as David Arute hit the backstretch wall. Dylan Kopec and Dan Wesson would also spin as they were part of the caution. Rufrano would take the lead on the restart but the caution would return. On the second attempt of the restart, the caution would return as Dylan Kopec would spin in turn 1. On the next restart, Rufrano would take the lead. The caution would return a lap later for spins by Chris Viens and Tyler Leary.

Mike Christopher, Jr would take the lead on the restart with 12 laps remaining. Todd Owen would try to take the lead from Christopher, Jr but Christopher, Jr was able to hold off Owen and win the 40 lap SK Modified race.

Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in eighth. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 13th. Dylan Kopec out of Feeding Hills finished in 15th and Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 19th.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action on Friday night.