Mike Christopher, Jr wins the TickMike.com SK Modified All-Star race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Mike Christopher, Jr took down the win in the 50 lap TickMike.com SK Modified All-Star race early Saturday evening at Stafford Speedway. Christopher, Jr won $5,000 in the 50 lap race. The race was run in three segments. The first two segments were 20 laps each and the final segment was 10 laps.

Todd Owen and Teddy Hodgdon led the field to the green. Owen took the lead as Marcello Rufrano passed Hodgdon for second place. Molleur worked his way to the front in the first segment and passed Owen for the lead on lap 4. The top five remained the same at the end of the first stage. Andrew Molleur won the first stage and received a bonus of $1,000. The top 10 would be inverted.

Mike Christopher led on the restart. Christopher, Jr passed his father for the lead on lap 26. Rufrano would be in second. Rufrano passed Christopher, Jr for the lead on lap 34. Christopher, Jr then retook the lead from Rufrano at lap 37. Christopher, Jr won stage 2. The top five cars were inverted for the final 10 laps. Christopher, Jr chose to start in fifth.

On the restart, Christopher and Owen would battle for the lead as their wheels touched heading into turn 1. Christopher, Jr would move into the lead. Hines would be in second and try to get Christopher, Jr. Christopher, Jr was able to hold off Hines and win the 50 lap TickMike.com SK Modified All-Star race.

Tyler Hines finished in second. Teddy Hodgdon finished in third. Todd Owen finished in fourth and Mike Christopher rounded out the top five.

Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 10th.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action this Friday.