Monadnock Speedway announces full weekend of racing for the 2021 Spring Dash Season Opener

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Monadnock Speedway announced on Thursday on their Facebook page that the 2021 Spring Dash Season Opener will be a two-day event. The event will be held on Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2.

On Friday, April 30, it will be practice for all divisions that will be racing in the Spring Dash season opener.

On Saturday, May 1, the Tri Track Open Modified Series will race 100 laps. The series had two races at the southern New Hampshire quarter-mile oval. Craig Lutz took down the win in the season opener back in July and Sam Rameau won the second race back in August. The other divisions that will be racing on Saturday will be the NHSTRA Modifieds, EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and the Classic Lites. The program will begin at 4:00 p.m.

On Sunday, May 2, the Granite State Pro Stock Series will have a 100 lap race as the Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsman, and The Enduro Series V6/V8 division and 4-Cylinder division will be apart of the program. Race time will begin at 2:00 p.m.

More information regarding the 2021 Spring Dash Season Opener and the full 2021 schedule will be released by the end of November.