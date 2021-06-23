Narducci wins his first ever SK Modified race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP)- Bryan Narducci dominated the 40 lap SK Modified race on Friday night at Stafford Speedway. It was his first ever win in the SK Modifieds as he was driving a car for Keith Rocco. The race only had one caution on lap 2.

Narducci would take the lead from Doug Meservey, Jr on lap 9 and never looked back as he went onto win his first SK Modified race. He talked about the win to 22News.

“This thing was amazing all day. Got into it for the first time for practice. We didn’t show top speed but it handled really well. It was good in the heat. I can’t thank Keith Rocco Racing enough. He set this thing up for the feature and it was unbelievable for 40 laps,” Narducci said.

Matt Vassar finished in second. He talked about his race to 22News.

“Race was fun. Gotta good start on the 24 (Mikey Flynn). Top side is where you want to be. We were just too free. Didn’t have enough drive to get off the corner. Didn’t have much anything for Bryan (Narducci). I was doing all I could to hold off David (Arute). His car appeared to be loose as well. My spotter was telling me front rows were glowing on his. We were able to come out on top in the Hummel’s Hot Dog, Raceworks, TA Motors modified here today,” Vassar said.

David Arute finished in third. He talked about his race to 22News.

“The car was really good tonight. Actually had to put a front clip on it during the week after last Friday’s wreck. We raced the All-Star race with a bent clip. It was all screwed up but we worked on it hard all week. Long hours at the shop. Me and the crew guys, we got together and changed the entire setup. We came with a better piece today and it showed right off the trailer. Maybe not the first round of practice, we were still working out some bugs from putting new stuff on the car. In the heat race, the car was the best it’s ever been and it followed up to the feature,” Arute said.

Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in seventh. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 15th. Dylan Kopec out of Feeding Hills finished in 20th and Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 21st.

Wayne Coury, Jr took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model race. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in fourth. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in seventh. Duane Provost out of Palmer finished in 10th. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in 12th. Josh Wood out Palmer finished in 17th and Andrew Durand out of Chicopee finished in 22nd

Brian Sullivan won the 20 lap SK Lights race. Josh Carey out of Belchertown finished in 12th and Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 23rd.

Gary Patnode won the 20 lap Limited Late Model race. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in third.

Adrien Paradis, III won the 20 lap Street Stock race. Christopher Phelps out of New Salem finished in 17th and Bill Cote out of Belchertown finished in 18th.

Stafford Speedway will be back in action this Friday night for the NAPA Auto Parts 5K for the SK Modifieds.