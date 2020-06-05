NASCAR Cup Series heading to Nashville Superspeedway in 2021

DOVER, DEL (WWLP)- Dover Motorsports, Inc and NASCAR made an announcement on Wednesday the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Nashville Superspeedway in 2021.

“When we were out in Nashville for the banquet in December, which was over-the-top successful by the way, we had a chance to sit down with the NASCAR leadership and Ben, listen to where everybody was on this subject. We talked about a list of approximately 10 markets that NASCAR had identified for penetration. As it turned out, number one on that list was Nashville. Of course, us having a track already built in Nashville led to the conversation that basically resulted in what we’ve announced today,” Dover Motorsports, Inc COO Denis McGlynn said.

“Certainly a huge market for us. I think you go back to even last year around Champions Week and the awards, just the amount of fans that came out there to support the sport in collaboration with the city. It was really neat to see,” NASCAR Vice President Racing of Development Ben Kennedy said.

Dover International Speedway in Dover, DEL which hosts two NASCAR Cup Series races will have one NASCAR Cup Series race in 2021.

McGlynn said renovation costs for Nashville Superspeedway will range from $8 to $10 million dollars over the next two years. McGlynn will augment the 25,000 seats with portable seats for the first go-around of the race in 2021. The track wants to make sure they have a solid market before putting in the investment for permanent seats. The target for attendance is 25,000-50,000 people.

“You have the issues of COVID-19, what is going to be the end result of that a year from now? Nobody knows these answers. You have to look at that from the health standpoint and economic standpoint. A lot of people have been out of work,” McGlynn said.

“It’s tough to state a goal. We’re looking at a minimum for a sellout of what we’ve got, to sell a good number of portable seats on top of that.”

McGlynn is hoping at a minimum to have the NASCAR Xfinity Series partner for the NASCAR Cup Series race along with a NASCAR Gander Outdoor & RV Truck Series or an ARCA Menards Series race.

“Some of the stuff we were talking about with capital reinvestment has to do with garage space and the way the infield is laid out. They’re logistical decisions and schedule decisions that NASCAR will have to weigh in on, ” McGlynn said.