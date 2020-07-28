NASCAR Cup Series returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – The NASCAR Cup Series will be making a return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

Fans will be allowed to attend the race as New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu allowed 35 percent capacity for the event. Kevin Harvick will look to win his third NASCAR Cup Series race in a row as last July, Harvick and Denny Hamlin battled for the win in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Harvick would win the race by 0.21 seconds to score back-to-back wins.

The NASCAR Cup Series had a race last Thursday night at Kansas Speedway. Denny Hamlin took down the win in the event. During the 2020 season, Harvick and Hamlin have combined for nine wins in the first 19 races.

Fans will get to see Jimmie Johnson race one last time at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as he will be retiring at the end of the 2020 season. Johnson swept both races at the Magic Mile in 2003. He also won a race back in 2010. The seven time champion has a total of 77 NASCAR Cup Series wins.

Another contender to look for in Sunday’s race is Kyle Busch. Busch has 12 wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway including three in the NASCAR Cup Series. Busch will be looking to win his first race of the season in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday.

There are three drivers that consider New Hampshire Motor Speedway their hometown track and that’s Connecticut’s Joey Logano and Ryan Preece along with New Jersey’s Martin Truex, JR.

Logano scored his first NASCAR Cup Series win at NHMS back in 2009 with Joe Gibbs Racing. He won in 2014 with Penske Racing.

Martin Truex, JR has dominated at the Magic Mile but has yet to find victory lane. He has led a lot of laps and his best finish has been third back in 2007 and 2017. He has made 26 starts and has finished all but one race. His last win at NHMS was back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2005.

Local favorite Ryan Preece will be making a return to NHMS. Preece raced in a modified this past weekend at Star Speedway. Preece has made two starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at NHMS where he finished 32nd and 21st.

The green flag for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will take place at 3 p.m. There are tickets still available for the event. There will be free parking. There will be no trams, camping, or open bath houses for the event. Race fans can log on to NHMS.com for more info.